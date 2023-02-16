Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 22.2%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

