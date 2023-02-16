Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Decreases By 10.6%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of FLGZY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Articles

