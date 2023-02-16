Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Increases By 22.5%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 543,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.1 %

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 76,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

