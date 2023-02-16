Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Grows By 5.4%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Crew Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

