Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Drops By 18.6%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 65,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,096,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.