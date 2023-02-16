Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Drops By 18.6%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 65,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,096,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Stories
