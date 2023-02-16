Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Increases By 6.7%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 739,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.1 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

CLEGF stock remained flat at $13.96 on Thursday. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.