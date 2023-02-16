Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Grows By 16.5%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.1 %

COKE stock traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.42 and a 200 day moving average of $482.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.