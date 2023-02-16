Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 9.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,461,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

