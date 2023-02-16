Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 9.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,461,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07.
About Chinasoft International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinasoft International (CFTLF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.