Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Drops By 25.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock remained flat at $70.64 during trading on Wednesday. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,997,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,373,000 after acquiring an additional 734,043 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after buying an additional 91,452 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after buying an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 503,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period.

