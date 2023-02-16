Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Declines By 15.9%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBAT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 91,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.65.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

