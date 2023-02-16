Short Interest in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Drops By 12.1%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 677,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.