Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Rises By 15.0%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

BRF Stock Up 2.3 %

About BRF

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 9,985,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

