Short Interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Declines By 10.2%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Black Knight Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

