Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expands By 6.8%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 31.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Big Lots Trading Down 1.6 %

BIG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

