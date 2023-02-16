Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Expands By 6.9%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 464,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.