Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Declines By 15.4%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.