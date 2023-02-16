Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Decreases By 13.1%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

BMRC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

