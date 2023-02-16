Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Declines By 9.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 32,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,019. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
