Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Declines By 9.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 32,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,019. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

