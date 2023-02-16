Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Decreases By 19.3%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Balchem Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

