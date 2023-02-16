Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Increases By 12.9%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 895,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

