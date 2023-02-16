Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Declines By 12.9%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 512,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,117. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

