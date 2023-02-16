Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Drops By 10.0%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.85 and a 200 day moving average of $256.83. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

