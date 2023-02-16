Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Expands By 8.1%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.2 %

ALTR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $1,746,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,543.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $1,746,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,543.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,468 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

