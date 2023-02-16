Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Rises By 22.2%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 967,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

