Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,742 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 278,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

NOW traded down $7.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.62. The stock had a trading volume of 423,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,993. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,720 shares of company stock worth $30,517,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

