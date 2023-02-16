Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,002 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. 561,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.