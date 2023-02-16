Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 51,456 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,456 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.84. 6,111,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,936,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.