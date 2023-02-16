Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 30,211 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,211 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.96. 2,521,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

