Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,370 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.87. 1,204,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $352.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

