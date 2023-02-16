Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

