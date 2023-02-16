Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.90. 262,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,679. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

