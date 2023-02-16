Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $605.30. 502,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

