Settian Capital LP Invests $1.94 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Humana comprises approximately 2.1% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.62. 191,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.37 and a 200 day moving average of $506.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

