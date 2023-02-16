ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $7.07 on Thursday, reaching $456.84. 428,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,993. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,517,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

