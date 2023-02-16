Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.84. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 6,156 shares traded.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 132,687 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

