Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.53.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN traded up $15.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Seagen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

