SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 404,705 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

