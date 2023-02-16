SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

SPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 37,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.