SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

