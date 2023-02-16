SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

