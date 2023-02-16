Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,777 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,938 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

