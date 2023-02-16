Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $748.36

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 748.36 ($9.08) and traded as high as GBX 757.60 ($9.20). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 739 ($8.97), with a volume of 1,747,096 shares.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 748.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 782.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

