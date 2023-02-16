Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

