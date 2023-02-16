Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $426.03

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 426.03 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 450.26 ($5.47). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.40), with a volume of 107,482 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 414.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £476.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,338.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

