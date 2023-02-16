Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47,724.52 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $47,724.52 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,904,875 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00300147 USD and is up 99.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

