Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Safe has a total market cap of $264.98 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $12.72 or 0.00051515 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00214713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00100094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00055534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.42293921 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

