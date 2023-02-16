Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.89.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

