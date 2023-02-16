Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of STRNY stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
