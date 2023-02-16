Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.50%.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

