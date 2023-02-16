Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $96.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of OC stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

