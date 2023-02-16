RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG traded down $11.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 12,351,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $163.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $31,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.